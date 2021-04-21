As It’s Happening: Russians Protest in Support of Ailing Navalny

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s team have called for protests across the country on the day President Vladimir Putin gives his annual address to the nation.

Putin’s most vociferous critic has been on hunger strike for three weeks, demanding to see his own doctors for a host of ailments. They have said he “could die any minute” from cardiac arrest.

Navalny was jailed in January immediately after his return to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a near-fatal nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. He was sentenced to two and a half years for violating parole on 2014 fraud charges that he calls politically motivated.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who imposed a new round of anti-Russian sanctions last week, said on Saturday that Navalny's plight was "totally, totally unfair, totally inappropriate." EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the bloc holds Russia "responsible" for Navalny’s health.

Wednesday's protests are set to take place in nearly 200 cities and towns nationwide.

Here’s a look at the events as they’re happening:

2:01 p.m.: The independent monitor OVD-Info said 54 people have been detained nationwide so far.

1:50 p.m.: Between 500-1,000 people have turned up to protest in the Far East port city of Vladivostok, local media reported.

1:16 p.m.: At least five Navalny supporters have been detained in the Siberian city of Irkutsk 5,000 kilometers east of Moscow, according to the Mediazona news website. The outlet also reported raids in Navalny offices in Yekaterinburg and Samara, as well as the detention of staff and volunteers in Khabarovsk and Ufa.

12:04 p.m.: At least eight protesters were detained in the Far East port city of Magadan, according to the Znak.com news website. Footage from other Far East cities including Vladivostok, Khabarovsk and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky showed heavy police presence and low turnout among Navalny’s supporters.