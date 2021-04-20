Doctors Denied Access to Navalny Prison Hospital

A team of medics including ailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's personal doctor were denied access Tuesday to a penal colony where he is being treated at a prison hospital. Navalny, 44, launched a hunger strike on March 31 and his medical team over the weekend warned that his health was failing so rapidly he could die at "any minute."

Russia's prison service, which has repeatedly prevented Navalny's doctors from visiting him, on Monday moved him from his penal colony in the Vladimir region some 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Moscow to a medical facility at another colony in the same region. A team of physicians including his personal doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva has made multiple attempts to see him but been rejected each time. On Tuesday morning the team was once again barred from seeing him, but was told to try again later in the day. "This is super disrespectful to people who came to fulfill their human duty, a medical duty to help a patient," Vasilyeva told AFP outside the colony. "We are talking now only about health and life." Navalny's lawyers also arrived at the penal colony on Tuesday and were allowed in, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.

У Ярослава Ашихмина сегодня приём пациентов с 14 часов, Алексей Эрлих - зав реанимацией, тоже планировал вернуться к 14 в больницу. Доктора отменили приём. Мы остаёмся у ИК-3 до 14 часов, когда нас обещали пустить на приём к начальнику колонии pic.twitter.com/SxwKHyIF7T — Команда Анастасии Васильевой (@DrAnastasy) April 20, 2021