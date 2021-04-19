Billionaire Deripaska Walks Back Criticism of Russia’s Poverty Figures

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska on Monday softened his criticism of federal poverty statistics to instead praise President Vladimir Putin’s government for supporting workers and small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his initial Telegram post, Deripaska accused state statistics service Rosstat of under-reporting the number of Russians living in poverty.

“They are trying to convince us that the number of Russians whose incomes are below the living wage is 17.8 million people. In fact, there are about 80 million citizens with such incomes in our country,” he wrote in the since-deleted post.

“In recent years Rosstat has learned to juggle numbers and manipulate statistics so masterfully that we now have to read such ‘brave’ reports on ‘victories’ over poverty. It's just a shame that these ‘victories’ are mainly happening on paper,” he added.