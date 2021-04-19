Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Billionaire Deripaska Walks Back Criticism of Russia’s Poverty Figures

Forbes estimates Oleg Deripaska's net worth at $4.3 billion. Yegor Aleyev / TASS

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska on Monday softened his criticism of federal poverty statistics to instead praise President Vladimir Putin’s government for supporting workers and small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his initial Telegram post, Deripaska accused state statistics service Rosstat of under-reporting the number of Russians living in poverty.

“They are trying to convince us that the number of Russians whose incomes are below the living wage is 17.8 million people. In fact, there are about 80 million citizens with such incomes in our country,” he wrote in the since-deleted post.

“In recent years Rosstat has learned to juggle numbers and manipulate statistics so masterfully that we now have to read such ‘brave’ reports on ‘victories’ over poverty. It's just a shame that these ‘victories’ are mainly happening on paper,” he added.

The billionaire also urged authorities to “at least give affordable mortgages for the regions” in the same post. 

A few hours later, the critique disappeared and Deripaska — one of Putin’s closest allies who the U.S. accuses of laundering the Russian president’s money — replaced it with a less-confrontational message. 

“It must be admitted that on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin, the government implemented large-scale programs to support workers and small businesses during the pandemic,” his edited Telegram post read.

“But without a radical correction of monetary policy and creation of conditions for project financing, the country will not be able to take the next step in the fight against poverty,” he added.

Deripaska is one of the wealthiest businessmen in Russia, with Forbes estimating his fortune at $4.3 billion.

The living wage in Russia for the working-age population at the end of 2020 was 12,273 rubles ($160) per month.

Read more about: Oligarchs

Read more

UKRAINE COSTS

Russia’s Mechel Seeks Compensation over Seized Donetsk Steel Plant

Igor Zyuzin, once one of Russia’s richest men, asks Kremlin for compensation over seized steel plant in Eastern Ukraine.
Dynasties of wealth

Russia’s Richest Families a Mix of Old Faces and Newcomers – Forbes

Mikhail Gutseriyev's family lost $320 million since last year but still stayed in the top spot.
unfavorable investments

Russian Tycoons Forsake Western Sports Teams as Asians Step Up

Inside Russia, billionaires sometimes support money-losing teams to maintain good standing with the Kremlin.
Help wanted

Deripaska to Award Journalists Who Investigate U.S. Sanctions Against Him – FT

“There are no facts, no grounds, just filthy lies,” Deripaska said of the sanctions.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.