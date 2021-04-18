Mass Protests Called Across Russia to 'Save Navalny's Life'

The team of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Sunday called for massive protests across Russia next week to help save the life of the hunger-striking opposition leader, who doctors warn could die in a matter of days. Navalny is President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent and the street protests are to be held just hours after the Kremlin chief is set to deliver his long-awaited state of nation address on Wednesday. "It's time to act. We are talking not just about Navalny's freedom but his life," Navalny's right-hand man Leonid Volkov said on Facebook.

Volkov said Wednesday's rally — set for 7 p.m. local time — could become a decisive battle against "absolute evil" or Russia's last opposition rally for years to come. "Call on all your acquaintances and take to central squares," wrote Volkov, who heads Navalny's regional offices, adding that the protests should be massive. "Don't think that nothing depends on us." Authorities have ramped up pressure on Navalny's supporters in recent months, detaining more than 10,000 protesters at opposition demonstrations in January and February. On Friday, Russian prosecutors asked a court to label Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and the network of his regional offices as "extremist" organizations, in a move that would outlaw them in Russia and could result in jail time for their members or even supporters. 'Authoritarian drift' Navalny was arrested in January on returning to Russia after recovering from a near-fatal poisoning attack he says was orchestrated by the Kremlin. The Kremlin denies the allegation. He is serving two and a half years on old embezzlement charges — which he says are politically motivated — in a penal colony in the town of Pokrov around 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Moscow. The 44-year-old began a hunger strike on March 31 to demand proper medical treatment for back pain and numbness in his legs and hands. On Saturday, Navalny's doctors said his health had rapidly deteriorated and demanded prison officials grant them immediate access. "Our patient can die any minute," cardiologist Yaroslav Ashikhmin said, pointing to Navalny's high potassium levels and saying he should be moved to intensive care.