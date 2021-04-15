Russia's Yandex to Launch Rapid Delivery in France

Russian tech giant Yandex said Thursday it plans to launch its rapid grocery delivery service in France later this year and is also gearing up to start operations in London.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic demand for online grocery deliveries has spiked, buttressing 15-minute grocery delivery services such as Yandex.Lavka.

Yandex.Lavka currently operates in several big Russian cities as well as Tel Aviv.

The company said the service would start operating in Paris in the second quarter of this year.

"Last week we registered a local company in France under the name Deli International and started hiring," a Yandex spokeswoman told AFP.

In France, the service will initially cover the central districts of Paris.

The company also plans to launch operations in London.