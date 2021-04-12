Drones, Lasers and More: How Russians Celebrated 60th Anniversary of Gagarin Spaceflight

The diamond jubilee of Yuri Gagarin’s historic space flight was marked by celebratory events across Russia on Monday, the sheer spectacle of some nearly matching that of the landmark launch itself.

On April 12, 1961, then 27-year-old Gagarin embarked on a 108-minute journey orbiting Earth, becoming the first man in space. Sixty years later, his achievement, which remains a source of national pride, is still celebrated by Russians of all ages and walks of life.

Late on Sunday, residents of St. Petersburg had a chance to witness a space-themed laser light show projected on the city’s famous Palace Bridge while it was drawn at night.

The two-minute laser clip, which featured depictions of Gagarin himself, the Vostok 1 spacecraft and renowned Soviet rocket engineer Sergei Korolev, was accompanied by a musical theme from the 1971 film “Taming of the Fire” that told a fictionalized story of Korolev’s life.