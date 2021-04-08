Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Zoom to Directly Sell to Russian Gov’t Agencies After Controversy

Zoom Video Communications leads Russia’s video conference market with one-quarter of its user base, but generates only 1% of its revenue from it. Zuma / TASS

Zoom will sell directly to Russian government agencies, the Kommersant business daily quoted the company as saying after controversy over reports that the video-conferencing platform had restricted premium access to state-affiliated entities.

The Kremlin urged Russian companies Wednesday to switch to alternative virtual meeting platforms after Kommersant reported that Zoom had banned its distributors from selling to government agencies and state companies in Russia and post-Soviet countries known as the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

“Zoom still intends to serve customers in the Russian market and the CIS,” the U.S. company said in an early Thursday statement carried by Kommersant.

Initial reporting suggested that Zoom banned public-sector sales in this market due to risks of U.S. sanctions and difficulties complying with Russia’s increasingly restrictive legislation. 

Zoom said in its Thursday statement that it was still “in the process of developing our approach to the market.”

“Meanwhile, new and existing users in both the public and private sectors can request the purchase of Zoom accounts directly through our website,” Zoom said.

Zoom Video Communications leads Russia’s video conference market with one-quarter of its user base, but generates only 1% of its revenue from it, according to Kommersant.

Russia has previously blocked Western online platforms such as LinkedIn and in March began slowing down Twitter's service speeds in the country in an attempt to force the U.S. social media giant to remove what it says is "illegal content." It also requires tech companies to pre-install their devices with government-approved Russian software under a new law.

President Vladimir Putin has complained that large tech companies are competing with states and authorities are aiming to build up local competitors that can replace Western platforms. Russia has vowed to introduce its own equivalent of Zoom by 2022.

The Kremlin said that Putin uses the U.S. video conferencing platform Poly, which it argued is more secure than Zoom.

Read more about: Technology

Read more

big brother underground

Moscow Metro to Equip 1,500 Train Cars With Facial Recognition By 2021

Each of the 12,300 cameras will reportedly be able to identify 15 faces per second.
TECH BOMBSHELL

The Lowest Tax Rate in the World? Russia’s ‘IT Tax Maneuver’

Experts see the Kremlin’s tax cuts for software firms as its latest attempt to squeeze out foreign competition.
'brave new world'

Russia to Keep Mass Surveillance After Coronavirus, Activists Say

“The authorities don’t even need to declare an emergency” to limit citizens' rights with surveillance, the Agora human rights group said.
tax break

Oil Chief Asks Putin to Exempt Genetic Tech Funding From Taxes

Rosneft is partnering with the government to pursue “accelerated development of Russian genetic technologies.”

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.