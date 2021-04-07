Slovakian Drug Institute Unable to Evaluate Sputnik V ‘Due to Lack of Data’

Slovakia’s State Institute for Drug Control has told the country’s Health Ministry it has been unable to evaluate the risks and benefits of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine due to a lack of data and inconsistencies in dosages, the watchdog’s spokeswoman Magdaléna Jurkemíková told The Moscow Times on Wednesday.

Slovakia, one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries by the pandemic, received 200,000 doses of the Russian vaccine on March 1 amid accusations of political maneuvering but has yet to start administering shots.

“On March 30 2021, the State Institute officially sent an evaluation report to the Health Ministry stating that it was not possible to decide on the risk-benefit balance of Sputnik V due to the lack of data from the manufacturer, inconsistencies in dosages and inability to compare batches used in various studies and countries,” the institute said in a statement.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has financed the development of the vaccine, did not immediately respond to a request to comment. Last month, the RDIF said in a statement that it had been approved after a “comprehensive assessment of the vaccine by experts in Slovakia.”

The purchase of Sputnik V pushed Slovakia into a political crisis after coalition partners of ruling Prime Minister Igor Matovic accused him of orchestrating the deal without their approval. Matovic found himself at the center of another scandal after he joked in a radio interview about paying for Sputnik V shipments with Ukrainian territory.

On March 30, Matovic resigned, making Slovakia the first European government to collapse because of decisions surrounding so-called “vaccine diplomacy.” Slovakia’s Health Minister, who has since been replaced, granted the country’s original approval for Sputnik V March 1, before the political crisis erupted.