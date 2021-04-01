New Crimean Land Law Banning Foreign Ownership Comes Into Force

In 2012, Lyudmila, a Ukrainian teacher living in Kiev, was overjoyed when she inherited her grandmother’s small house set on half an acre of land overlooking Kerch, a picturesque city on the Black Sea in Crimea.

Last week, she received a letter saying she will have to sell her land to the Crimean authorities, which have been under control Russian since the 2014 annexation of the peninsula.

“It was a punch in the gut. To lose the land that belonged to your family for so long is just sad”, said Lyudmilla, 32, who asked for her surname to be withheld as she is considering her legal options.

She is one of around 11,000 foreign landowners on the peninsula — most of them Ukrainian — who are no longer allowed to own land under Russian law.

In March 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law prohibiting foreigners from owning land in most parts of Crimea — including the popular coastal areas of Sevastopol, Kerch, Yalta and Yevpatoriya — giving them a year to sell or register their property with a Russian citizen. It came into force on March 20.

The decree was based on a nationwide 2011 law forbidding foreigners from buying land near federal borders across the country, and Russian and Crimean authorities have denied that the Crimea legislation was politically motivated, pointing to the similar laws in other Russian border regions.

They have also stressed that foreigners can keep their houses in Crimea if they sell the land to the authorities then rent it back.

Maksim Timochko, a lawyer with the Kiev-based Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union, believes the law will predominantly affect Ukrainians.

“It is meant to physically erase any traces that are left of Ukraine on the peninsula,” he said.

Timochko pointed to data from the Russian Federal Service for State Registration that shows that of the 11,000 foreign landowners in Crimea, more than 9,000 are Ukrainian citizens.

Specifically, the law will have an impact on Ukrainians, like Lyudmila, who have owned land and properties on the peninsula since before the 2014 annexation but were not born or registered in Crimea.

Timochko said that over the last year he has received “dozens” of requests for help from Ukrainian citizens with land in Crimea. He has advised many of them to bring their cases to the European Court of Human Rights.