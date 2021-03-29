Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia 'Concerned' Over Myanmar Civilian Casualties

By AFP
More than 100 people including children were killed by security forces in Myanmar on Saturday in the deadliest weekend since February's military coup. AP / TASS

Russia acknowledged Monday that it was developing ties with Myanmar but said it was "very concerned" by an increase in civilian casualties at protests against military rule.

More than 100 people including children were killed by security forces in Myanmar on Saturday in the deadliest weekend since February's military coup.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia has long-standing and "constructive" ties with Myanmar.

"This absolutely does not mean that we approve of the tragic events taking place in the country," Peskov said.

"We are very concerned by the growing number of civilian casualties."

At least 107 people were killed in last weekend's bloodshed in Myanmar as the regime staged a major show of might for Armed Forces Day.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and other officials joined the annual parade showcasing Myanmar's military prowess.

In a statement released by the ministry, Fomin said that Myanmar was Russia's "reliable ally and strategic partner" in Southeast Asia.

The Defense Ministry statement added that Moscow wanted to deepen "military and military-technical cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership."

At the parade Russia showcased its equipment including T-72 tanks, MiG-29 fighter jets and Mi-24 helicopters.

Read more about: Kremlin

Read more

opinion Tatyana Stanovaya

How the Russian State Is Losing Its Instruments of Governance

No one in the Kremlin is currently working on long-term political strategy.
opinion Maxim Trudolyubov

Ask Not What the Kremlin Will Do Next

More and more Russians seem to be breaking free of the old habit of trying to guess the party line.
Anti-Russian campaign

The Kremlin Sees Signs of Foreign Interference All Around

One lawmaker pointed to the dual citizenship of a rapper who performed at a Moscow vote protest as evidence of meddling.
opinion Leonid Bershidsky

Ukrainian Villain Is Now Cracking Heads in Moscow

A police commander whose savagery helped spur the 2013 Ukraine revolution is now practicing his art in central Moscow.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.