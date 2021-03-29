News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Splintered resistance

Police in Belarus on Saturday detained 250 people, including five journalists, a rights group said, as the opposition resumed rallies against strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Opposition supporters in the capital Minsk had planned on gathering Saturday in the city center by early afternoon, but were prevented from doing so by police, who cordoned off several streets and a main square and park.

Private shot

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday he had experienced “slight pain” in his muscles and the injection site after receiving his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine earlier last week.

The 68-year-old has not revealed which of Russia's three home-grown jabs — Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona or CoviVac — he had been given. Unlike many world leaders, Putin also chose to be vaccinated in private.