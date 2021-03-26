Ukraine Says 4 Soldiers Killed in Separatist Shelling

The Ukrainian military said that four soldiers were killed in shelling it blamed on Moscow-backed separatists in the east of the country on Friday, further undermining a ceasefire brokered last year.

Ukraine this month called on European allies to intervene to halt an uptick in violence between its army and separatist fighters who broke away from Kiev in 2014 when the Kremlin annexed the Crimean peninsula.

The increase in fighting has raised fears over a fresh outbreak of heavy fighting after a ceasefire brokered last July between Kiev and the separatists ushered in several months of relative calm.