Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Says 4 Soldiers Killed in Separatist Shelling

By AFP
Ukraine has called on Western allies "to step up their efforts" to settle the conflict earlier this month. Vitali Komar / AP / TASS

The Ukrainian military said that four soldiers were killed in shelling it blamed on Moscow-backed separatists in the east of the country on Friday, further undermining a ceasefire brokered last year.

Ukraine this month called on European allies to intervene to halt an uptick in violence between its army and separatist fighters who broke away from Kiev in 2014 when the Kremlin annexed the Crimean peninsula.

The increase in fighting has raised fears over a fresh outbreak of heavy fighting after a ceasefire brokered last July between Kiev and the separatists ushered in several months of relative calm.

The Ukrainian army said the four servicemen were killed when separatist fighters opened fire with mortars and grenades near the village of Shumy north of the separatist's de facto capital Donetsk. 

As a result of shelling "four soldiers from the Joint Forces were killed and two were injured," the army said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The skirmish brings the total number of Ukrainian servicemen killed since fresh fighting broke out again in mid-February to 16 as Kiev accuses Moscow and separatists of using banned military hardware.

The fighting has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014, according to the United Nations, but the number of new deaths has fallen in recent years.

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

Parroting Poroshenko

New Ukraine Leader Heralds ‘Death of Russian Imperialism,’ Accused of Plagiarism

Zelenskiy's comments mirrored a speech given by Ukraine's former president last week.
War of words

Russia Rejects Ukraine's Case Over Rebel Support at UN Court

Moscow has repeatedly denied sending troops or military equipment to eastern Ukraine.
Sanctions pressure

New Ukraine President Hopes EU Sanctions on Russia Remain

Volodymyr Zelenskiy wants sanctions to remain until Ukrainian territories are returned.
Early distancing

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: Border ‘Only Thing Left in Common’ With Russia

Putin recently called Russians and Ukrainians “one people” with common “cultural, language and historical traits.”

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.