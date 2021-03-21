Russia's U.S. Envoy Returns to Moscow After 'Killer' Row

Russia's ambassador to the United States landed in Moscow on Sunday after being recalled for emergency consultations over the worst crisis in relations with the United States in years.

U.S. President Joe Biden on television earlier this week called the Russian leader a "killer" spurring a terse quip from Vladimir Putin who responded that, "it takes one to know one."

The exchange pushed diplomatic relations to a new low even after Moscow's ties with Washington were already at rock bottom over election meddling allegations and the Kremlin's decision to jail opposition figure Alexei Navalny.