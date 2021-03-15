Kremlin Critic Navalny Says Moved to Notorious Prison Colony

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved to the IK-2 penal colony in the Vladimir region to serve his two-and-a-half year sentence, he confirmed Monday.

Navalny’s whereabouts had been unknown since Friday, when his team said he was moved from a pre-trial detention center outside Moscow where he was being quarantined. Reports citing prison and law enforcement sources said he was transferred to IK-2, a prison camp in the town of Pokrov notorious for psychological isolation and harsh conditions.

In an Instagram post, Navalny confirmed that he had been moved to IK-2, calling it "a real concentration camp 100 kilometers from Moscow.”

“I think someone upstairs read Orwell's '1984' and said, 'Yeah, cool. Let's do this. Education through dehumanization.' But if you treat everything with humor, then you can live. So, overall, I'm doing well,” he wrote alongside an old photo of himself with a close-cropped haircut.