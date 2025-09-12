Ukraine Peace Talks ‘On Pause,’ Kremlin Says

The Kremlin said Friday that talks to end the war in Ukraine are on “pause,” dimming hopes for a peace settlement just months after direct negotiations between the two sides resumed.

“Negotiators remain in contact, but for now it is probably more accurate to speak of a pause,” top spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He declined to say whether Russian and Ukrainian delegates, who have met in Istanbul twice this year, had scheduled any new meetings.

“You shouldn’t wear rose-tinted glasses and expect lightning-fast results,” Peskov said, adding that U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly claimed he could secure a quick end to the war, also understood that reaching a peace deal would take longer than expected.

Russia has continued its war against Ukraine even as Trump pushed for an end to the fighting, including by hosting President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Alaska last month. During a visit to China in early September, Putin warned that Russian forces would continue their advance in Ukraine if diplomacy failed to settle the conflict, now in its fourth year.

Peskov accused Ukraine’s European allies of “impeding” negotiations but said Moscow remained committed to “the path of peaceful dialogue.”

A coalition of more than two dozen countries, led by France and Britain, announced this month that they were prepared to send a “reassurance force” to Ukraine to patrol and enforce an eventual peace deal with Russia. Ukraine has insisted that security guarantees backed by foreign troops are essential to prevent Russia from renewing attacks on the country.