Russia Says Foiled 'Terror' Attack in North Caucasus

Russia said Thursday it had killed a suspected militant planning a terror attack in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAK) in a statement announced that an operation to "prevent the preparation of a terrorist attack" was carried out Thursday.

"A bandit who put up armed resistance was neutralized," it said, adding that arms, ammunition and a suicide belt were discovered on the scene.

NAK said no civilians or law enforcement were injured during the operation.

Video released by NAK showed cordoned-off streets and several Federal Security Service (FSB) officers in full camouflage slowly approaching a low-rise brick building.

The announcement comes less than a month after Russia said its security forces swept up 19 suspected Islamists during coordinated raids across the North Caucasus and annexed Crimea.