Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Calls for Help to Calm Frontline 'Escalation'

By AFP
Eight Ukrainian servicemen have been killed since mid-February in clashes that Kiev blames on Moscow and separatist leaders. Markiian Lysenko / EPA / TASS

Ukraine said Friday that renewed fighting with Russian-backed separatists was undermining a fragile ceasefire in the east of the country, and urged Western backers to intervene.

The halt to fighting agreed last July raised hopes for a resolution to the bitter trench war that was sparked in 2014 by the Kremlin's annexation of Crimea and has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

"We have seen an escalation in the conflict in recent weeks," the head of the Ukrainian president's office, Andriy Yermak said. 

"This is a deliberate provocation against the Ukrainian Armed Forces to end the ceasefire regime," he added during a conference held by the Brussels-based European Policy Centre think tank.

Eight Ukrainian servicemen have been killed since mid-February. Kiev has blamed the clashes on Moscow and separatist leaders, and accused them of using banned military hardware.

Heavy weapons such as tanks and large-calibre mortars are banned under the so-called Minsk II agreement that was signed in February 2015 to settle the conflict.

Yermak urged Western brokers including France, Germany and the United States "to step up their efforts" to settle the conflict.

Kiev and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms to support the separatists, claims Moscow denies. 

The Kremlin earlier this week said it was "deeply concerned by growing tensions" on the frontline and said Ukrainian forces were responsible for escalating the conflict.

"We are recording more and more shelling from the Ukrainian side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, calling on Kiev to adhere to agreements to end the war.

European Council chief Charles Michel said during a visit to Ukraine this week that the EU has no plans to lift economic sanctions against Russia for its role in the conflict.

He said that Russia has not reciprocated "Ukraine's positive steps" towards ending the war, and described Moscow as "a party to this conflict, and not a mediator."

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

Kerch dispute

Kremlin Rebuffs Call to Release Detained Ukrainian Sailors

The Hamburg-based International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea said Moscow had to release the sailors immediately.
Maritime Tribunal

Russia Must Release Detained Ukrainian Sailors – Maritime Tribunal

Ukraine has already demanded the sailors' release and the return of the impounded vessels.
eastern ukraine

Ukraine Considers Referendum on Possible Russian Peace Deal

Also on Tuesday, Putin spoke with Macron and Merkel in a phone call about Ukraine.
Fast-tracked

Russia Opens First Center to Issue Russian Passports to East Ukrainians

The center will be able to process 200 applications per day from the unrecognized Luhansk People’s Republic.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.