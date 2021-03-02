Russia Says Radio Equipment Stolen From Baikonur Launch Site

Russian law enforcement is investigating the theft of radio equipment from a launch site at the Baikonur cosmodrome, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Tuesday.

Traces of a break-in at launch pad No. 110 were first discovered on Feb. 19. The launch pad’s entrance was broken open and radio parts containing rare earth metals were missing, RIA Novosti reported, citing the ground-based space infrastructure department of Russia’s state space agency.

The stolen equipment’s estimated value was not reported.

In the 1980s, the launch site had been used for the Energia rocket and the Buran spacecraft but it has been unused since then.

The reported theft from Baikonur comes months after radio equipment was stolen from Russia’s airborne command post nicknamed the “Doomsday plane” for its ability to survive nuclear war.