Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Musk Invites Putin to Clubhouse Chat

Elon Musk regularly tweets in Russian and is known to trade barbs with outspoken Russian space chief Dmitry Rogozin. Steve Jurvetson / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday invited President Vladimir Putin to a “conversation” on the popular invitation-only audio chat app Clubhouse.

“Would you like to join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?” Musk tweeted at Putin’s official Twitter account.

In a Russian-language follow-up, Musk said “it would be a great honor to speak with you.”

Both tweets garnered nearly a quarter-million likes and more than 20,000 retweets, but the Kremlin has yet to respond to Musk’s invitation as of Monday morning.

It was not immediately clear why the tech entrepreneur reached out to Putin.

Musk’s recent advances in developing reusable spacecraft, as well as a successful launch of a manned rocket to the International Space Station that stripped Russia of its monopoly on spaceflights, are known to have annoyed Moscow.

Musk, who regularly tweets in Russian, is also known to trade barbs with outspoken Russian space chief Dmitry Rogozin.

Russian media reported earlier in 2021 that lawmakers are considering fining users of SpaceX’s Starlink service or other western-based satellite internet providers.

Read more about: Elon Musk , Putin

Read more

Kicked out

Putin Appoints TV Presenter as Human Rights Head, Pushes Out Liberals

Well-known liberal figures like Yekaterina Schulmann and Pavel Chikov will no longer advise the Kremlin on human rights.
Robot wars

Elon Musk’s Self-Driving Tesla ‘Runs Over’ Putin’s Robot Pal

A widely shared video claimed to show a Tesla Model S running over Promobot, a friend of President Vladimir Putin.
Top Content

The Year in Review: 2018 in Memes

Here are the funniest memes that Russians produced in 2018.
Elon Musk

Russia Can Compete with SpaceX, Kremlin Claims

Elon Musk has the Kremlin’s attention.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.