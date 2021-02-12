Russia Gives Serbia Green Light to Manufacture Sputnik V Vaccine

Russia has given preliminary approval for its Covid-19 Sputnik V vaccine to be manufactured in Serbia, a minister said on Friday.

"The first phase of the production of Russia's vaccine Sputnik V on Serbia's territory has been preliminarily approved," Serbia's minister for innovations Nenad Popovic said in a statement.

The announcement was made after a delegation of experts from Russia's industry and commerce ministries, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) — which financed the vaccine — and the Balkan country's state institute for drugs visited the Belgrade-based virology institute.

"They are satisfied with what they saw at the Torlak institute," the minister said.