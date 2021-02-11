Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

France Rejected Russia’s Request for Navalny Lab Results, Putin Tells Closed Meeting

The Kremlin has repeatedly demanded evidence from Europe proving that Navalny was poisoned with Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. Markus Schreiber / AP / TASS

France had allegedly rejected Russia’s offer to examine its scientists’ findings that opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned, President Vladimir Putin was reported to have said at a closed meeting Wednesday.

Putin told chief editors of Russian news outlets that he had promised French President Emmanuel Macron that Moscow would “immediately” open a criminal investigation “at the slightest evidence” of poisoning. European scientists concluded that Navalny received a near-deadly dose of Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok during his August 2020 trip to Siberia.

Alexei Venediktov, the chief editor of the liberal Ekho Moskvy radio station who said he attended Wednesday’s closed meeting, relayed Putin’s frustration with Macron rejecting his request to share a French lab’s findings on the Navalny poisoning.

Putin allegedly said that Macron also rejected his proposal that Russian medical experts visit the French lab or that French experts visit Russia, Venediktov said.

“If we had found what we hadn’t seen, even the slightest evidence [of Navalny’s poisoning], then we would immediately open a criminal investigation,” Venediktov recounted Putin as saying.

The editor noted in a social media post that Putin personally gave him clearance to share these remarks with the wider public.

French media previously reported that Putin allegedly told Macron in a September 2020 phone call that Navalny — whom the Russian president accused of “simulating illnesses in the past” — may have poisoned himself.

Macron publicly demanded Russia to explain Navalny’s poisoning and said the use of chemical weapons breaches a “red line.”

The European Union is weighing imposing “concrete” sanctions on Russia at its foreign ministers’ Feb. 22 meeting following the top EU diplomat’s chastening Moscow visit last week.

Read more about: Putin , Navalny , France

Read more

who's to blame

Navalny May Have Poisoned Himself, Putin Reportedly Tells Macron

Putin reportedly referred to his foe as an “internet troublemaker who has simulated illnesses in the past.”
call to action

Macron Urges Putin To Shed Light on 'Attempted Murder' of Navalny – Presidency

Macron also told Putin that France's own analysis confirmed Germany's conclusion that Navalny was poisoned by Novichok.
PROTEST MOOD

As Discontent Grows at Home, Russia’s Opposition Is Watching Belarus

Despite massive protests continuing in the Far East, all eyes in Russia are on its western neighbor.
Kremlin

Putin Snubs Navalny’s Name Because He Doesn’t Like Him, Kremlin Says

Russian officials have a tradition of not saying Navalny's name in public

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.