Oxygen Outage Causes Moscow Coronavirus Patient Deaths – Reports

Russia's health watchdog asked all 85 Russian regions to report any medical oxygen shortages in their hospitals. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

At least three coronavirus patients hospitalized outside Moscow have died from an oxygen outage in at least the fourth such incident in recent months, Russian media reported Wednesday.

A malfunction is believed to have caused the oxygen supply interruption at the coronavirus wing of the hospital in the western Moscow region district of Odintsovo, emergency crews told state media.

An unnamed law enforcement source told the state-run TASS news agency that the malfunction did not trigger fires or explosions.

The Baza Telegram news channel reported, citing unnamed emergency sources, that the 15-minute outage directly caused two deaths — that of 47-year-old Alexander Naumenko and 78-year-old Stanislav Olshansky.

It added that at least 12 patients, including three in critical condition, were at the intensive care unit at the time of the early-morning outage.

In the wake of the scandals, the federal health watchdog asked all 85 Russian regions to report any medical oxygen shortages in their hospitals. The watchdog announced an inspection into Tuesday’s deaths.

The latest incident follows the deaths of dozens of patients in two Russian cities linked to oxygen equipment breakdowns late last year. 

Weeks prior to that, an oxygen line explosion at Moscow’s main coronavirus treatment center did not cause deaths or injuries because it was still under construction at the time.

The story is being updated.

