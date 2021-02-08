News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Ominous homecoming

Chechen authorities were reported to have pressed terror-related charges against two gay men who had been seized near Moscow and sent back to their native region last week.

An LGBT rights group that had helped them flee Chechnya for Nizhny Novgorod after their alleged torture last year warned that they now face “mortal danger.”

Unbending pipe

Pipe-laying work has resumed on Russia's massive Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the project's consortium said Saturday, following “completed sea tests” in Danish waters.

France on Monday urged Germany to scrap the pipeline in protest over the imprisonment in Moscow of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but the plea fell on deaf ears in Berlin.

‘Stark contrast’

Russia’s Foreign Ministry expressed surprise with “strong contrasts” in EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s statements made during and after his Moscow visit.