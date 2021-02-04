Yves Rocher Rebuffs Criticism Over Role in Navalny Affair

French cosmetics company Yves Rocher dismissed Thursday as unjustified criticism against it over its role in a 2014 fraud trial against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

A Russian court found Navalny guilty in 2014 of defrauding the Russian subsidiary of Yves Rocher in a ruling later declared "arbitrary" by the European Court of Human Rights.

Navalny was handed a suspended sentence of three and half years, but was ordered by a Moscow court this week to serve jail time.

Yves Rocher was hit with a flurry of angry comments on social media calling for a boycott of its products and demanding freedom for Navalny.