McKinsey Chief Admits Email Banning Staff From Navalny Rally Incorrectly Reflected Policy

The managing partner of U.S consultancy McKinsey & Company’s Moscow office has messaged his staff “clarifying” an earlier email banning them from attending an unsanctioned protest for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

“Some of you have raised concerns about my email to the office yesterday. I admit that the Firm’s policy was incorrectly reflected in that email,” Vitaly Klintsov wrote on Saturday.

He added a clarifying statement saying, “McKinsey supports its employees' rights to participate legally and in a personal capacity in civic and political activities across the countries we operate. The recognition of these rights is unqualified.”

The earlier email sent on Friday and seen by The Moscow Times also said the ban included posts on social media “featuring your political views or your attitude to any action with a political flavor.”

Klintsov’s initial email was met with criticism by current and former staff of McKinsey, according to screenshots of conversations shared with the Moscow Times by employees at the firm. The company also received widespread criticism on Twitter from prominent human rights activists and journalists.