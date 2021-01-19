Russian Police Officer Suspected of Leaking Navalny Poisoners’ Data – RBC

A Russian police officer is under suspicion of leaking the travel data of security officers allegedly behind opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s poisoning, the RBC news website reported Tuesday.

The arrest in the central city of Samara comes less than a month after a media investigation named several alleged Rusian Federal Security Service (FSB) chemical-weapons experts who had tailed Navalny for years before his poisoning with the Novichok nerve agent.

The investigative outlet Bellingcat said it used flight manifests and phone records that can be obtained in Russia’s underground market of stolen personal data to trace the secret FSB team’s movements.

On Dec. 29, Samara investigators opened a criminal case into abuse of office against first lieutenant Kirill Chuprov, RBC cited unnamed sources familiar with the investigation and inside the police as saying. He is suspected of providing information from a classified database containing detailed travel information to a third party.

“Their [FSB chemical-weapons experts’] names later appeared in the materials about Alexei Navalny’s poisoning,” RBC quoted one of the sources as saying.