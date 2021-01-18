Navalny Plane Diversion Was 'Reckless,' Says Pilot of Another Hindered Flight

The decision to divert the Pobeda Airlines flight with Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny onboard from Vnukovo to Sheremetyevo airport created “a dangerous and reckless situation in the Moscow airspace,” a pilot who was forced to delay their descent on Sunday evening told The Moscow Times.

The pilot — who asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing their job — estimated that “around 8” planes were forced to adjust their routes due to the Navalny Pobeda flight diversion and said their plane began to run low on petrol. “We were burning petrol without clear instructions. We were slowly running out, it wasn’t a very pleasant situation,” the pilot said.

The flight from Berlin to Moscow with Navalny onboard was scheduled to arrive at Vnukovo airport at around 7:20pm local time, and hundreds of Navalny supporters and journalists had gathered to welcome the Kremlin critic who had spent five months in Germany following a poisoning attack. Pobeda is the low-cost subsidiary of Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot.

However, as the plane approached Moscow, it started to circle, and eventually the crew told passengers that it was being diverted to Sheremetyevo airport due to “technical problems.” It landed an hour later.

Pobeda’s press service later said that the brush from a snowblower was stuck in snow at the intersection of two runways at Vnukovo, which forced the airport to temporarily close its landing strip. The airport resumed accepting inbound flights shortly after Navalny’s plane landed.

The pilot said they did not believe Vnukovo was experiencing technical problems.

In total, four flights were diverted from Vnukovo to Sheremetyevo.

Maksim Pirkov, a pilot with Russia’s Nordwind Airlines who was not flying at the time of the incident, also slammed the decision to divert the plane.

“A few hundred people became hostage to this situation,” Pirkov wrote on his Instagram page.

“If it wasn’t for the coronavirus and there had been more planes, one of them could have really ended up without fuel, or worse, crashing into pieces.”

In conversation with The Moscow Times, Pirkov also questioned Vnukovo’s assertion that the flight was diverted due to technical issues.

“I don’t understand why we had to make such a fuss because of one person,” Pirkov said adding that he received complaints from “multiple colleagues” who were flying into Moscow on Sunday evening about the incident.