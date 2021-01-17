Support The Moscow Times!
Navalny Returns to Russia

Updated:

Chief Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny returns to Russia from Germany today, facing imminent arrest after authorities warned they would detain him. The 44-year-old opposition leader is flying back to Moscow after spending several months in Germany recovering from a poisoning attack that he said was carried out on the orders of President Vladimir Putin. His supporters prepare to meet him at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport despite a forecast of bitterly cold.

Follow the latest developments on the Navalny return here:

15.10 The official Twitter account of Vnukovo Airport compared Navalny's return from Berlin to the Nazi German invasion of the Soviet Union, saying that the airport had "met planes from Germany in 1941 and will meet them in 2021.

14.50 Vnukovo airport security has reportedly stopped letting people without a plane ticket into the airport 

14.10 A number of activists and journalists in the St. Petersburg region who had planned to go to Vnukovo airport reported that they were detained before leaving for Moscow and unable to travel to the capital.

14.00 Vnukovo airport has put restrictions on journalists reporting inside the terminal, and the authorities have warned supporters not to gather. Journalists in Berlin have gathered at the entrance of Bradenburg airport to film Navalny departing for Moscow later today

AFP contributed reporting
