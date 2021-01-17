As it Happened: Navalny Returns to Russia

Chief Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny returned to Russia from Germany today and was immediately detained. The 44-year-old opposition leader flew back to Moscow after spending several months in Germany recovering from a poisoning attack that he said was carried out on the orders of President Vladimir Putin.

Follow the latest developments on the Navalny return here:

21.40 Amnesty International has declared Navalny a prisoner of conscience.

21.15 Russian prison authorities confirm Navalny has been detained for violating the terms of his probation. He will remain in custody until the court hearing. Meanwhile, 53 people have been arrested so far at Vnukovo Airport.

21.00 Navaly has been arrested at passport control. His lawyer was not allowed to join him.

20.50 Navalny briefly talks to journalists after getting into the airport terminal. He said that he is "absolutely happy" that he arrived, calling it the "best day in the last five months."

The politician criticized the authorities for diverting the plane and "putting the aviation industry in danger." He apologized to the other passengers for all the commotion and said he is not afraid of arrest. Navalny is now going through passport control.

20.40 Navalny has left the plane and is now on the bus en route to the airport terminal.

20.30 The first passengers are starting to exit the plane.

20.15 The plane with Navalny on board has landed in Moscow at Sheremetyevo Airport.

20.00 Vnukovo Airport announced that the plane with Navalny aboard has been diverted to Sheremetyevo Airport. Pobeda Airlines told Dozdh TV that three of their flights were diverted due to "technical reasons."

19.55 Navalny's plane is currently circling near Moscow. Pobeda Airlines told Reuters that Vnukovo Airport is closed for all arriving planes. Baza, a telegram channel close to Russian law enforcement, says the flight is being redirected to Sheremetyevo Airport.

19.15 More arrests of Navalny supporters in and outside Vnukovo airport. Navalny is expected to land in the next 10-15 minutes.

18.50 Riot police have arrived at Vnukovo Airport. Police are attempting to push out some of the journalists and Navalny supporters waiting by the arrivals area.