Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Trial 'Light' One-Dose Version of Sputnik Jab

By AFP
The "light" version of Sputnik V would be around 85% effective, RDIF head Kirill Dmitriyev said last month. Pavel Golovkin / EPA / TASS

Russia will trial a one-dose version of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, officials said on Monday, as they aim to provide a stopgap solution for badly hit countries.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which financed the development of the two-dose Sputnik V jab, said it was also financing clinical trials of "Sputnik Light," a less effective single-dose version.

RDIF head Kirill Dmitriyev told journalists the "one-component" version of Sputnik V could be an "effective temporary solution" for countries facing a high caseload of coronavirus infections.

Russia in August registered Sputnik V named after the Soviet-era satellite months ahead of Western competitors and before the start of large-scale clinical trials.

The country began vaccinations with Sputnik in early December even though it was still in its third phase of clinical trials.

The rushed procedures raised concerns that the vaccine was part of Moscow's efforts to bolster its geopolitical influence.

The vaccine's developers boasted an efficacy of more than 90% and announced that over 1 billion doses of the vaccine had been pre-ordered worldwide.

In a December interview with state television, Dmitriyev said that the "light" version of the vaccine would be around 85% effective.

Earlier on Monday, the RDIF confirmed that more than 1.5 million people around the world had been inoculated with Sputnik V, without providing a breakdown of where the jab had been distributed.

Moscow has sent batches of its vaccine to Belarus, Serbia and Argentina where the jab was registered under an emergency use authorization procedure.

The RDIF said in a statement on Monday that Palestinian authorities had also approved the vaccine for emergency use, with delivery planned for the first quarter of this year.

Read more about: Vaccine , Sputnik V

Read more

‘NOT A BELIEVER’

Vaccine Fears Slow Moscow’s Sputnik V Rollout

Initial numbers indicate that as few as 14 people per clinic per day are receiving the vaccine.
latest results

Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine Is 91.4% Effective, Developers Confirm

The vaccine's developers said they will use their data to seek accelerated registration in other countries.
Covid Geopolitics

Russia Denies Turkish Report of Sputnik Vaccine Refusal

A Turkish newspaper report saying Turkey had rejected Russia's vaccine was later called "fake news."
LACK OF TRUST

As Russia Begins Mass Coronavirus Vaccination, Its Medics Aren't On Board

Skepticism among the medical community will make a nationwide Sputnik V push difficult.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.