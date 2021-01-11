Most Small Businesses Still Struggling, Warns Top Business Lobby

Russia’s small companies were almost twice as likely to suffer negative consequences from the coronavirus pandemic than their larger counterparts, according to the country’s top business association.

More than 60% of small and medium-sized businesses reported a negative hit from the pandemic, while just a third of large firms said the same, according to powerful business lobby the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP).

Meanwhile, just 40% of businesses have accessed the government’s limited anti-crisis support measures, such as low-interest loans, RSPP President Alexander Shokhin, who is a former government minister and state Duma deputy, told the state-run TASS news agency.

“The demand for anti-crisis support measures for business remains high,” Shokhin said.

But a third of businesses said there was too much red tape around the support schemes, an RSPP survey found — especially the commitment to maintain employment at pre-crisis levels for a significant period of time in order to qualify for grants.