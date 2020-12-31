Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Business Ally Vows to Pursue Libel Claim Against Navalny

By AFP
Yevgeny Prigozhin's catering company is seeking $900,000 in damages after Navalny's foundation accused it of supplying sub-standard food to schools. Mikhail Metzel / TASS

A company run by Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, purportedly close to President Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday said he was pursuing a libel settlement against opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Prigozhin's Concord catering company said in a statement it was seeking 840,000 euros ($900,000) in damages as it looks to "defend its honor, dignity and commercial reputation.

"The total claims amount to 77 million rubles (more than 840,000 euros)," Concord stated in response to a request for information from the Interfax news agency.

Prigozhin, 59, is demanding damages following an August legal settlement against Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation after it accused his catering firm of supplying sub-standard food to schools and not meeting sanitary standards.

Concord also provides catering services to the Kremlin, earning Prigozhin the nickname of "Putin's Chef."

A Moscow court in October ordered Navalny, currently in Germany where he was taken for treatment following an alleged poisoning in August while on an investigation in Siberia, to pay damages.

A thorn in the flesh of Putin and his government, Navalny has promised to return to his homeland.

Tuesday saw Russian authorities open a criminal probe into Navalny, alleging he used more than 356 million rubles ($4.8 million) of donations to his organizations for personal purposes including holidays abroad.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that the money was part of more than 588 million rubles Navalny had raised "exclusively" for his nonprofit organizations, including the Anti-Corruption Fund.

The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Read more about: Navalny , Prigozhin

Read more

'moral injury'

Putin's 'Chef' Sues Navalny and His Ally for Defamation

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges against Navalny by Kremlin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.
seized assets

Russia Seizes Kremlin Critic Navalny’s Apartment

The move comes as part of a $1-million court ruling in favor of "Putin's chef" Yevgeny Prigozhin, Navalny's spokeswoman said.
salt in the wound

Kremlin-Linked Businessman Prigozhin Vows to Ruin Navalny

Prigozhin said he would enforce a court order for Navalny and his associates to pay him $1.2 million in damages over a video report.
new chapter

Kremlin Critic Navalny Dissolves Anti-Corruption Foundation After ‘Putin’s Chef’ Lawsuit

The foundation will continue its anti-corruption investigations under a different legal name, Navalny said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.