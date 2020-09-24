Russia Seizes Kremlin Critic Navalny’s Apartment

Russian authorities have seized Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s apartment days after he was discharged from German hospital where he was being treated for poisoning by Novichok, his spokeswoman said Thursday. Kira Yarmysh said court marshals came after Navalny’s three-bedroom apartment in southeastern Moscow to enforce a $1-million court ruling in favor of catering magnate Yevgeny Prigozhin. The businessman has earned the nickname "Putin's chef" from his close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

Приставы наложили арест на квартиру Алексея Навального pic.twitter.com/DwA39HSpzZ — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) September 24, 2020

Prigozhin last year won 88 million rubles ($1.1 million) in damages against Navalny and his close associate, who blamed Prigozhin for a dysentery outbreak among Moscow schoolchildren linked to contaminated lunches. Prigozhin previously vowed to “ruin” Navalny if he survives the poisoning. “Instead of siding with the affected children, the court sided with Prigozhin,” Yarmysh said in a video on Twitter. “As a result, they seized the assets and the apartment of a person who was in a coma,” she said.