A Feminist Pro-Kremlin Lawmaker Who Supports LGBT Rights

When Oksana Pushkina was named one of the BBC’s women of the year on Nov. 23, it raised eyebrows among her fellow deputies in Russia’s State Duma. “Some of my colleagues told me that it’s clear now — I’m obviously a foreign agent,” she joked in an interview with the internet television channel Dozhd. Appearing on Dozhd — an independent channel with an opposition-minded audience — was fitting for Pushkina. A self-described feminist with pro-LGBT and pro-choice views, the charismatic former television host is by far the most prominent liberal in Russia’s parliament. She is also a firm supporter of President Vladimir Putin and an elected representative of his United Russia party. With Russia’s turn to social conservatism deepening and its parliament increasingly stripped of power, that makes her one of the most distinctive voices in Russian politics today. “Oksana is in many ways unique,” said Yekaterina Schulmann, a political scientist who studies the Russian legislature. “She enjoys an unusual degree of independence.” This year alone Pushkina — who remains loyal to the Kremlin on the big questions of foreign and domestic policy — has warned against the “Polish path” of abortion restrictions, signalled openness to same sex marriage and suggested that stay-at-home parents should be paid by the state. Yet despite her contrarian views, Pushkina denies being anything other than a true supporter of the Russian government. “Even though it seems like it, I’m not part of the opposition and my views are not at all oppositional. They are just common sense,” she told The Moscow Times.

For Pushkina, born in 1963 in the city of Petrozavodsk near the Finnish border, liberal politics are a natural product of her background. Graduating from Leningrad State University’s journalism faculty in 1985, Pushkina embarked on a television career just as Mikhail Gorbachev’s breakneck liberalization of the Soviet Union was unfolding. The anarchic, freewheeling spirit of Perestroika was formative to her politics. “Since then I’ve always valued pluralism and had a respect for differing opinions,” she said. Likewise, Pushkina’s feminism — which in 2018 made her the only Duma deputy to denounce vice-speaker Leonid Slutsky after he was accused of sexually harassing journalists — is rooted in her own experience of late Soviet television. “It was all very simple,” she told television presenter Tina Kandelaki in December. “You would come to the office and the director would tell you that if you sleep with him you’ll get onto the staff.” Most influential, however, were four years spent working in San Francisco in the mid-1990s. Against the backdrop of America’s then-nascent religious right gaining influence and popularity — and with its radical fringes resorting to violence — Pushkina developed a lasting distaste for politics mixed with religion. “I saw in the 1990s how American radicals would blow up clinics and murder doctors who performed abortions. At the time, Russia was in an appalling economic crisis, but I couldn’t even imagine such things happening here.” Today, with Russia’s own religious right on the rise and advocating restrictions on homosexuality and abortion, Pushkina described a feeling of “deja vu.” “All the worst things I saw in America I see in Russia now.” This year, having been targeted in the courts by Orthodox fundamentalist groups for her support of a bill to re-criminalize domestic violence, Pushkina suggested that draconian new laws criminalizing “foreign agents” in Russia — which she supported in the Duma — be deployed against the pro-Kremlin conservatives she accuses of receiving support from America’s Christian right. “I am for preserving and strengthening the current political system,” she said. “I see the real threat to the state coming from radical conservative groups.”

