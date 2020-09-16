Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Police Disrupt Vulva Documentary Screening in Support of LGBT Activist

Tihiipiket / Twitter

Moscow law enforcement authorities shut down a Tuesday night “Vulva 3.0” documentary screening in support of Yulia Tsvetkova, an LGBT activist who is being prosecuted for her drawings of female genitals.

Tsvetkova, 27, faces up to six years in jail on charges of distributing pornography for posting drawings of vaginas on her social media page dedicated to body positivity. She has been fined twice under a controversial law banning propaganda of “non-traditional” sexual relationships to minors for her drawings and for running LGBT-themed groups on social media. 

Around 20 National Guard officers arrived at the “Vulva 3.0” screening on an anonymous tip-off of “homosexual propaganda,” the screening’s organizer Andrei Parshikov told the MBKh Media news website. 

“A police chief came down to the Flacon design factory and said: ‘This is not okay’,” Parshikov said.

The unnamed police chief reportedly offered to take in a copy of the film to make sure it doesn’t violate the law on gay propaganda, “though we still can’t guarantee anything.”

Parshikov said organizers have postponed the screening of “Vulva 3.0,” a 2014 German documentary described as “non-sensationalistic research into the history of the female anatomy,” until a later date.

The National Guard later told the independent Dozhd news channel that its forces were not deployed to the screening’s venue.

Police in Russia's Far East opened a third “gay propaganda” case against Tsvetkova this summer over drawings on social media protesting Russa’s constitutional amendments outlawing gay marriage.

Russia’s Memorial human rights group has declared Tsvetkova a political prisoner.

Read more about: LGBT , Women

Read more

'prisoner of conscience'

LGBT Activist Charged With Pornography for Body-Positive Vagina Drawings

Yulia Tsvetkova faces up to six years in jail for the images on her social media page dedicated to body positivity.
Activist crackdown

Russian LGBT Activist Charged With Pornography, Gay Propaganda

Yulia Tsvetkova faces up to 15 years in prison and $1,500 in fines if found guilty of the two charges.
World Cup

Iranian Women Take on Stadium Ban Back Home at Russia's World Cup

The presence of Iranian female fans in stadiums across Russia is a tense subject back home.
LGBT

Russian Political Party Stands By Transgender Voting Precinct Worker

The Just Russia political party says it will not try to remove Yekaterina Messorosh from a local voting precinct commission in St. Petersburg because of...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.