Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Proposes ‘Extremist’ Label for LGBT, Feminist, Child-Free Movements

LGBT activists have been persecuted, outlawed and marginalized in Russia. Dmitri Lovetsky / AP / TASS

Russia’s LGBT, radical feminist and child-free groups should be recognized as “extremist,” the chairman of an influential government commission said Wednesday.

“LGBT ideology, radical feminism and child-free movements should be recognized as extremism — an extremist ideology,” the state-run TASS news agency cited Andrei Tsyganov, chairman of a commission for the protection of children at the Roskomnadzor communications regulator, as saying Wednesday.

The proposed ban would help protect Russian children and adolescents from the influence of destructive content on social networks and the internet, Tsyganov said.

The call came on the same day Russia’s Justice Ministry slapped the Ivanovo Center for Gender Studies, a research and education non-profit, with the “foreign agent” label.

President Vladimir Putin’s socially conservative government has launched a widespread crackdown on liberal and progressive movements over the last decade in what authorities claim is an effort to reverse Russia’s population decline and preserve traditional values.

Russia’s sweeping 2013 gay propaganda ban has drawn widespread crticism from human rights organizations in Russia and abroad. 

Earlier this year, the ruling United Russia party outlined proposals to ban what it called propaganda of polyamory and bisexuality. Organizations supporting victims of domestic violence have also been labeled “foreign agents.” 

The country has previously used the “extremist” designation in Russia to outlaw the Jehovah’s Witnesses denomination as well as organizations linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Read more about: LGBT , Women , Civil Society

Read more

about-face

Escaped Chechen Domestic Violence Victim Reverses Story on State TV

Khalimat Taramova previously said she fled by her own free will from “regular beatings and threats” by her family over her sexual orientation.
POLITICAL PROFILE

A Feminist Pro-Kremlin Lawmaker Who Supports LGBT Rights

Oksana Pushkina tells The Moscow Times her views aren’t oppositional — they’re just common sense.
rain check

Moscow Police Disrupt Vulva Documentary Screening in Support of LGBT Activist

Around 20 officers reportedly arrived at the screening on an anonymous tip-off of “homosexual propaganda.”
‘IF HE BEATS YOU HE LOVES YOU’

Russia Faces Up to Its Dark Domestic Violence Problem

A rising chorus of outrage over high-profile domestic abuse cases signals a sea change in Russian society, but are lawmakers listening?

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.