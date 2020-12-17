Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Minister Gifted 300-Year-Old Ukrainian Icon in Bosnia — Reports

Updated:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Serb chair of the Bosnian Presidency Milorad Dodik (R) in Sarajevo. Foreign Ministry / TASS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov received a 300-year-old gilded icon from eastern Ukraine on his trip to Bosnia-Herzegovina, European media reported Wednesday.

Bosnia’s Serb President Milorad Dodik gifted the Ukrainian Orthodox icon thought to be from the war-torn pro-Russian region of Luhansk, according to Ukraine’s Euromaidan Press news website.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Sarajevo requested detailed information on the origin of the icon, the Bosnian news website klix.ba reported.

Failure to provide information about the Ukrainian cultural artifact would signify Bosnia’s “support of Russia’s aggressive policy and military actions against Ukraine,” the embassy was cited as saying.

A number of Bosnian Serbs have fought alongside pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukraine conflict that erupted in 2014, Balkan expert Aleksandar Brezar said on Twitter.

Dodik was the only member of the joint Bosnian presidency to meet Lavrov during his two-day visit on the 25th anniversary of signing of the peace deal that ended the country's 1992-95 war. The conflict between Bosnia's Croats, Muslims and Serbs claimed some 100,000 lives.

Bosnia's Croat and Muslim members of the joint presidency refused to meet with Lavrov on Tuesday after accusing him of "disrespecting" the country during a meeting with their Serb counterpart.

They were insulted notably by the lack of a Bosnian flag during the meeting with Dodik, which had only the flag of the Republika Srpska, the Serb-run zone. 

The Balkan state is split into two political halves, a Serb region that is pro-Russian and a Muslim-Croat federation that is pushing for NATO membership.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

Early distancing

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: Border ‘Only Thing Left in Common’ With Russia

Putin recently called Russians and Ukrainians “one people” with common “cultural, language and historical traits.”
2014 clashes

UN Mission Criticizes Probe into Odessa Deaths

Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of “persistently impeding” the investigation into the deaths of 48 people during riots.
opinion Leonid Bershidsky

Thanks, Putin, But Ukrainians Won’t Want Russian Passports

A provocative citizenship offer from the Kremlin challenges Ukraine’s new president to work on making all citizens feel welcome.
Passport privilege

Putin Simplifies Russian Citizenship Process for Eastern Ukrainians

Putin signed the decree shortly after Ukraine officially declared Volodymyr Zelenskiy the winner of its presidential election.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.