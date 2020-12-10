Support The Moscow Times!
Belarus Blocks Land Border Exits

Belarus suspends departures on its land borders citing Covid restrictions. Natalia Fedosenko / TASS

Belarus will suspend departures from its ground borders due to the coronavirus situation, a government decree published Thursday says. 

Starting Dec. 20, Belarus will prohibit its citizens as well as foreigners with permanent or temporary residency to cross the border via automobile checkpoints, simplified checkpoints, checkpoints at railway stations or in river ports.

Departures may be permitted "in exceptional cases related to extraordinary circumstances" and "in order to ensure Belarus’ national interests,” the government decree says. The order also makes exceptions for diplomats, people leaving due to a serious illness or death of a close relative and Belarusian citizens who hold residency in a foreign country. 

Belarus previously restricted border crossings for foreigners and stateless persons from Nov. 1.

Entry to the country via Minsk International Airport remains unrestricted.

Many Belarusian opposition figures and protesters have fled to neighboring countries like Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Ukraine amid the ongoing crackdown on protesters rallying against President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed re-election.

Belarus has been one of the only countries to not impose a nationwide lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, with Lukashenko dismissing concerns about the virus.

