Azerbaijan Holds Nagorno-Karabakh Victory Parade

Azerbaijan held a massive victory parade in Baku on Thursday in honor of its victory over Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict, which lasted for 44 days and left 5,000 dead, ended in a Moscow-brokered peace deal in which Azerbaijan made heavy territorial gains.

Over 3,000 military servicemen took part in the parade, whose notable guests included Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President Erdogan also made a speech at the parade during which he said he hoped that Armenia would "take lessons" from its defeat.