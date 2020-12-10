Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Azerbaijan Holds Nagorno-Karabakh Victory Parade

Azerbaijan held a massive victory parade in Baku on Thursday in honor of its victory over Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict, which lasted for 44 days and left 5,000 dead, ended in a Moscow-brokered peace deal in which Azerbaijan made heavy territorial gains.

Over 3,000 military servicemen took part in the parade, whose notable guests included Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President Erdogan also made a speech at the parade during which he said he hoped that Armenia would "take lessons" from its defeat.

Read more about: Nagorno-Karabakh

More videos

“Dance A Trois”

Skyscrapers Dance to Protect Yekaterinburg’s Architectural Heritage

The Kinoproba festival kicked off with a short animated film, showing famous landmark buildings in Yekaterinburg dancing together.
nationwide crackdown

Russian Jehovah’s Witnesses Targeted in Fresh Raids

Members of the group banned in Russia were arrested in Moscow and 20 other regions during the latest raids.
shifting patterns

Ice Storm in Russia’s Far East Linked to Climate Change

The storm has battered the region and left 100,000 residents without electricity for several days.
weekend profile

A Tolstoy Descendant Returns to His Roots in Yasnaya Polyana

Ilya Tolstoy left a journalism career in the big city for his ancestor’s famous estate. Now his new apple business is bearing fruit.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.