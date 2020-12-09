Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Signs Deal to Open Naval Base in Sudan

By AFP
Moscow acknowledged in January last year that its military advisors were on ground in Sudan alongside forces loyal to the government. Igor Zarembo / TASS

Russia has signed an agreement with Sudan to build a naval base on the country's Red Sea coast, in Moscow's latest push into Africa as it seeks to renew its geopolitical clout.

The deal, published on the Russian government's website Tuesday, will see Moscow establish a "logistical support center" in Port Sudan where "repairs and resupply operations" can take place.

The agreement signed Dec. 1 is valid for 25 years and will be automatically renewed for 10-year periods if neither side objects.

The purpose of the base will be to "uphold peace and stability in the region," according to the document.

Russia's Navy will be allowed to keep up to four ships at a time at the base including nuclear-powered vessels. The base will be manned by up to 300 military and civilian personnel.

Russia will have the right to transport via Sudan's airports and ports "weapons, ammunition and equipment" needed for the naval base to function.

Sudanese authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Moscow has in recent years turned its focus to Africa as it seeks to reaffirm its geopolitical influence around the globe.

Russia and Sudan's armed forces signed a deal in May 2019 set to last seven years, as the Kremlin offers Khartoum military and civilian nuclear cooperation.

Moscow acknowledged in January last year that its military advisors were on ground in Sudan alongside forces loyal to the government as a political crisis there unfolded.

In a 2017 visit to Russia, former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir asked President Vladimir Putin to "protect" his country from the United States.

He said military cooperation should be stepped up to "re-equip" Sudan's armed forces.

Read more about: Sudan , Africa

Read more

payback time

Russia's VTB Sues Mozambique State Firm at Center of $2B Debt Scandal

The VTB loan was part of a costly project that U.S. authorities say was an elaborate front for a bribery and kickback scheme.
AFRICAN DEBT

Russia’s VTB Bank Demands $500M from Mozambique Government

Mozambique guaranteed $500 million of VTB loans for defense and development projects which have been hit by a corruption scandal.
wave of manipulation

Facebook Suspends Accounts Tied to Putin Ally Over Alleged Africa Meddling

The accounts were said to reach more than 1 million followers in eight African countries.
African influence

Russian Operatives Offered Money to Multiple Madagascar Presidential Candidates – BBC

Russia is reportedly pushing to rekindle Cold War ties across African countries with untapped mineral wealth.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.