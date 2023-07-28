Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Russia Pursues Closer Economic Ties with African Countries at St. Petersburg Summit

Russia held its second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg this week as it hopes to foster closer economic ties with African nations.

The war in Ukraine, security issues and Russia's exit last week from the Black Sea grain deal loomed large over the agenda.

The event was also smaller in size and scope than the inaugural summit in Sochi in the pre-war year of 2019, with just 17 heads of state in attendance compared to the 43 who attended four years ago.

Here is a closer look at the two-day event:
Attendees watch a broadcast of the summit's plenary session.

Speaking at the summit Thursday, President Vladimir Putin said Russia would offer free supplies of 25,000 to 50,000 tons of grain to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic and Eritrea, countries that have been impacted by the end of the Ukrainian grain deal.
Artem Geodakyan / TASS Photo Host Agency
A participant in the plenary session.
Egor Aleev / TASS Photo Host Agency
Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill during a plenary session.
Alexander Ryumin / TASS Photo Host Agency
Lama Jacques Sevoba of the Embassy of Guinea in Russia in a not-so-subtle wardrobe choice.
Egor Aleev / TASS Photo Host Agency
Putin at a meeting with Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye.
Mikhail Metzel / TASS Photo Host Agency
Russia-Africa Summit participants.
Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS Photo Host Agency
A summit participant in a hat reading "Born in the U.S.S.R."
Artem Geodakyan / TASS Photo Host Agency
Security and defense cooperation was also a major topic at the summit.

Many African states continue to rely on security assistance provided by the Wagner mercenary outfit, and the group’s short-lived mutiny against Russia’s military leadership last month made local leaders uneasy about its future in the region.
Vladimir Smirnov / TASS Photo Host Agency
Participants look at a model of a Orthodox Christian cathedral.

Some 36 million Orthodox Christians live in Ethiopia, making the country home to the world's second-largest Orthodox population after Russia.
Artem Geodakyan / TASS Photo Host Agency
A summit participant holds a mock handgun next to combat uniforms.
Egor Aleev / TASS Photo Host Agency
A summit participant stands near a Russian helicopter on display.
Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS Photo Host Agency
Cameroonian President Paul Biya and his wife Chantal stand alongside Putin at the summit's meeting of heads of delegations.
Sergey Bobylev / TASS Photo Host Agency
The Orion-E unmanned aerial vehicle on display outside the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center.
Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS Photo Host Agency
Summit participants.
Egor Aleev / TASS Photo Host Agency
Guests before a reception on behalf of St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov for heads of African media outlets.
Donat Sorokin / TASS Photo Host Agency
Posters on display at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center.
Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS Photo Host Agency
The summit's logo appeared on aircraft steps at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport.
Egor Aleev / TASS Photo Host Agency
More image galleries

in the barbie world

In Photos: 'Barbie' Mania Sweeps Russia Despite Absence from Theaters

The movie will not be shown in Russian theaters due to Western studios leaving the country over the invasion of Ukraine.
1 Min read
war-scarred city

In Photos: In Russian-Occupied Mariupol, Locals Try to Return to Everyday Life Amid the Ruins

More than a year into its occupation by Russia, Mariupol still bears the scars of last spring's relentless Russian offensive.
1 Min read
militarizing society

In Photos: Russian Youth Take Part in 'Military-Patriotic' Games Outside Moscow

The event comes amid a wider militarization of Russian society seen in recent years, particularly since the invasion of Ukraine.
1 Min read
Acting Out 

Russian Artist Pavel Otdelnov Reflects on Kremlin’s War in Ukraine

“Acting Out” is described as a reflection on the catastrophe of the war and “an attempt to find signs hidden throughout history, leading to the war...
1 Min read