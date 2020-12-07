Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Urges Release of Reporters Detained in Turkey

By AFP
NTV said last week that journalist Alexei Petrushko and cameraman Ivan Malyshkin were arrested by police in Istanbul on Thursday morning. Halit Onur Sandal / AP / TASS

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Monday the Kremlin hopes that two Russian journalists detained in Turkey will be released as soon as possible.

Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russian diplomats were in contact with Turkish representatives to secure the release of two journalists working with Kremlin-friendly NTV channel "in the near future."

"We hope through dialogue we will be able to resolve this incident," Peskov said.

NTV said last week that journalist Alexei Petrushko and cameraman Ivan Malyshkin were arrested by police in Istanbul on Thursday morning.

A Turkish foreign ministry source said they were detained while filming near a facility for manufacturing drones and were working without accreditation.

Peskov said Russia would "take all possible steps" to help them.

Moscow and Ankara have agreed to jointly monitor a Russian-mediated truce over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region after a six-week war between Armenia and Azerbaijan that claimed over 5,000 lives.

But tensions between the two rose during the conflict, Russia accusing Turkey of deploying Syrian fighters to combat Armenian forces.

Read more about: Turkey , Journalists

Read more

Journalists

Independent Newspaper Novaya Gazeta Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

Editors spoke about the high financial and human cost of their 25 years of work, including the murder of six colleagues.
Journalists

Venture Capitalist Named New Forbes Russia Owner, Pledges Editorial Independence

Businessman and tech investor Magomed Musayev announced Tuesday that he had bought Forbes Russia’s license for an undisclosed sum.
Journalists

After Babchenko Murder Plot, Ukraine Uncovers Russian 'Hit List'

The Kiev authorities drew both praise and consternation this week for staging the fake shooting of Arkady Babchenko.
Tourism

Thousands of Russians Evacuated From Turkey

Thousands of Russians Evacuated from Turkey The Moscow Times Over 450,000 Russians were evacuated from Turkey on Sunday following...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.