Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Airspace Overhaul Causes 100 Flight Cancellations

Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s Pobeda low-cost airline has canceled 110 flights to seven cities over a disruptive airspace overhaul that resulted in outdated flight charts and databases for western Russia, media reported Wednesday.

European regulators last month warned of major changes to departure and arrival procedures after the restructure covering 49 airports across European Russia which takes effect Thursday. Russian transportation authorities had said the restructuring would cut the workload of air traffic controllers by half and delays at landing by 70%.

Pobeda canceled flights to the Russian cities of Astrakhan, Izhevsk, Kirov, Kurgan, Magas, Petrozavodsk and Yaroslavl through Dec. 31. The RBC news website cited the airline’s booking system, the airports’ arrival schedules and confirmed the cancellations with an unnamed Pobeda source.

Magas, the capital of southern Russia’s republic of Ingushetia, accounts for more than half of the canceled flights. 

“Considering the mountains there, flights to Magas in these conditions amount to suicide,” RBC quoted an unnamed Pobeda pilot as saying.

The U.S. navigational information provider Jeppesen failed to update flight databases because “the Russian aviation authorities violated the recommended deadlines for publishing amendments,” Pobeda’s director of flight operations Denis Petrikov had said in an internal communication cited earlier by RBC. Russia’s Federal Air Transportation Agency said it released the update one month before it took effect in line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

Jeppesen, as well as other providers Lufthansa Systems and Navblue, have alerted their customers over potential incomplete data at dozens of Russian airports, according to the FlightGlobal aviation news website. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency urged in a Nov. 19 navigation data alert to inform cockpit crews about the deficiencies to increase awareness.

Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot, kept flights to seven other Russian cities by adding instructors who would help “blind-land” the planes without outdated navigation data.

Read more about: Airlines

Read more

no takeoff

Russia to Ground All International Flights Over Coronavirus

There will be an exception for special flights evacuating Russian citizens from abroad.
open skies

European Low-Costers Will Start Flying to St. Petersburg in 2020, Ministry Says

It is part of Russia's plan to boost tourist flows to St. Petersburg and will mean more competition for Russian air carriers.
Who's to blame?

Russian Probe Blames Pilot for May Plane Crash That Killed 41

Investigators plan to formally charge the pilot with causing death by negligence, Kommersant reported.
In the red

Russian Airlines ‘Desperate’ After $50M Losses in Georgia Flight Ban

A five-month ban on direct flights to and from Georgia is cutting into airlines' finances.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.