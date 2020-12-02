Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Siberian Ex-Police Chief Convicted for Khinkali Bribes

Khinkali are one of the most popular Georgian foods. ostrota.media

A former police chief in Russia’s third-largest city of Novosibirsk has been convicted for accepting bribes in the form of the popular Georgian dumpling khinkali, authorities and media said Wednesday.

Alexander Grashchenkov was accused of extending criminal patronage to three local entrepreneurs in exchange for free meals, the Kommersant business daily reported earlier this fall. Between 2015-18, Grashchenkov had racked up $700 worth of meals from a local cafe in exchange for turning a blind eye to the entrepreneurs’ rent violations.

“The hot lunches were delivered on request. The police officer chose khinkali and a simple cucumber salad from a variety of dishes on the menu,” Kommersant had reported at the time.

A Novosibirsk court found Grashchenkov guilty and handed him a suspended sentence of three years and four years' probation, the Investigative Committee which probes major crimes announced

The Investigative Committee did not identify the convicted former district police chief by name, but the Tayga.info news website said it confirmed that it was Grashchenkov.

Grashchenkov had pleaded guilty, investigators said. The bribe-givers are being tried separately.

According to Kommersant, investigators initially suspected Grashchenkov of eating 200,000 rubles ($2,600) worth of khinkali. The bribe amount was subsequently lowered to 53,000 rubles ($700).

Read more about: Police , Corruption

Read more

Police

Moscow Cops Release Armed Men For Cash Moments Before Robbery

After getting released, the armed men proceeded to rob a grocery store in a nearby town.
Terrorism

Forged Safety Documents Aided Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports

A teenager who launched an armed attack on Russian security agents was able to acquire weapons from a nearby shooting club thanks to local national guardsmen...
Corruption

Top Russian Anti-Corruption Cop Jailed for 22 Years for Extortion Scheme

Russia's former anti-corruption chief has been jailed for 22 years after being found guilty of running an extortion racket.
Protest

Angry Farmers Stage Tractor March on Moscow

Authorities take to force to halt a "tractor march" making its way from southern Russia to the capital. Participants of the protest action say that they...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.