News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Opposition protesters in Belarus took to the streets of the capital Minsk on Sunday in the latest of three months of demonstrations against the re-election of strongman president Alexander Lukashenko.

Protestors in #Minsk have adopted a different protesting technique and instead of one large gathering they are now grouping in local boroughs. This way there is not enough riot police to go around all boroughs. #Belarus pic.twitter.com/9WB8udqXn6

Minsk police said on Sunday that around 250 people were taken into custody. Riot police were deployed in large numbers, with the reported use of stun grenades and tear gas.

Back from hiatus

Nord Stream 2 will resume construction in early December one year after work came to a halt under U.S. pressure, the company behind the German-Russian natural gas pipeline announced.

U.S. lawmakers are meanwhile racing, with reported help from Ukrainian lobbyists, to enact sanctions by the end of the year that would target pipe-laying vessels and other businesses that would insure, test, inspect and certify the pipeline.

Hunting accidents

At least two Russian officials have been accidentally shot and killed on hunting trips over the weekend.

A republic of Bashkortostan senior emergency situations official was fatally wounded in the shoulder while the deputy mayor of Novouralsk in the Sverdlov region died after being wounded in the leg.

Fatal re-enactment

An armored personnel carrier ran over and killed the 38-year-old stepson of construction mogul Arkady Skorov at a military re-enactment celebrating his stepbrother's birthday in St. Petersburg.

Authorities launched a criminal investigation into safety standards violations against the head of a patriotic organization who was said to have been behind the wheel.

Crowded house

Authorities announced a probe into popular rapper Basta’s two-night concert at the Ice Palace arena in St. Petersburg after footage on social media showed fans not adhering to social distancing rules.