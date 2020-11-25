Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Hospital Fined for Coronavirus Patient ‘Cover-Up’

Updated:
Russia has seen record numbers of Covid-19 infections and deaths in recent weeks, with its regions hit particularly hard. Vladimir Smirnov / TASS

A Russian hospital has been fined for concealing more than 1,000 coronavirus patients earlier this fall, with the regional health officials blaming the national authorities for a misunderstanding.

A court in the city of Ufa handed a 200,000 ruble ($2,600) fine to the Kuvatov Republic Clinical Hospital on Monday after finding them guilty of withholding information on about 1,414 coronavirus patients in September.

The republic of Bashkortostan, where Ufa is the administrative center, has reported 13,446 Covid-19 cases and 76 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The hospital’s failure to provide information to consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, which oversees the national Covid-19 response, has led to an “unconstrained” spread of the disease, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted the court as saying.

The hospital’s attorneys said they will appeal the decision.

A Kuvatov hospital epidemiologist was fined under similar charges in August, the state-run TASS news agency reported. The hospital was closed for two-week quarantine and its chief doctor fired after a patient there tested positive for Covid-19 posthumously in April.

The Bashkortostan health administration blamed Rospotrebnadzor for failing to provide a secure channel for the hospital to share the Covid-19 patients’ personal information, the RBC news website reported Tuesday. 

“There was no cover-up,” the administration was quoted as saying.

“All the data was sent to Rospotrebnadzor but not in the proper form. They were sent total amounts while Rospotrebnadzor demanded the patients’ personal data,” it added.

Authorities say Russia’s coronavirus infections have nearly tripled from 6.1 to 17.1 per 100,000 people. The total caseload has surpassed 2.1 million with record numbers of infections and deaths in recent weeks.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

retail therapy

In Photos: Moscow's First Day Out of Coronavirus Lockdown

Moscow's salons and shops reopen to a post-lockdown world.
bed-count boost

Russia’s Arctic City of Murmansk Opens Coronavirus Hospital Constructed in 2 Weeks

Nowhere in the country has a hospital been erected as quickly, regional authorities say.
ORCHESTRATED DRAMA

‘A Political Decision’: Russia Declares Victory Over Coronavirus Even as Cases Rise

Although coronavirus cases are still growing by the thousands, Moscow announced Monday it would lift lockdown restrictions.
out of quarantine

Which Coronavirus Restrictions Is Moscow Lifting?

Self-isolation rules will be lifted in the Russian capital starting Tuesday.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.