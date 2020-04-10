Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

170 Doctors, Patients in Russian Hospital Test Positive for Coronavirus – Reports

Health experts have warned that hospitals and healthcare workers could be accelerating the spread of the deadly pandemic. yandex.ru

At least 170 doctors and patients at a hospital in central Russia have tested positive for coronavirus in preliminary tests, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Friday.

The Kuvatov Republic Clinical Hospital, the main hospital in the city of Ufa, was placed under strict lockdown on Monday after at least five doctors and two patients fell ill with coronavirus symptoms. About 1,100 patients and doctors have been staying in the hospital since then.

"The initial coronavirus test was carried out in the hospital and the results were negative for most patients and doctors,” said Maxim Zabelin, health minister for the republic of Bashkortostan where Ufa is located. “One hundred and 70 of them must be tested a second time to confirm or disprove the results.”

An elderly patient who died on April 5 tested positive for coronavirus in a posthumous test.

Health experts have warned that hospitals and healthcare workers could be accelerating the spread of the deadly pandemic that has infected more than 1.6 million people worldwide. In the northern republic of Komi, a rash of infections spread across six hospitals, making it Russia’s second most infected region per 100,000 residents after Moscow.

The republic of Bashkortostan has officially reported 40 coronavirus infections. Nationwide, Russia has confirmed 11,917 cases.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

not a vacation

Sochi Cracks Down on Tourism Surge From Putin’s Week-Long Coronavirus Holiday

Muscovites started flocking to the popular resort city despite its mayor urging them to stay away.
viral fashion

Russian Jeweler Reveals Coronavirus Pendants to Ward Off the Disease

The pendant is made of pure silver, which “kills all germs (and vampires, as well).”
indefinite quarantine

Moscow to Enforce Virus Lockdown With QR Code Passes – Meduza

Muscovites will reportedly be required to show these QR codes to police officers on demand.
coronavirus lockdown

Moscow Orders Citywide Quarantine Starting March 30

All Moscow residents will be ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.