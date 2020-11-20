Russia Preparing Golden Visa Scheme – Reports

Russia is planning to introduce a golden visa scheme, offering foreigners a permanent residency permit in exchange for investing in the Russian economy, the Izvestia news site reported Friday.

Draft legislation drawn up by the country’s Economy Ministry would seek to woo foreign investors by offering residency rights for investments in the Russian economy starting at 10 million rubles ($130,000). Russia hopes the scheme will attract investors from “problematic” jurisdictions in Africa, the Middle East and across Asia.

Russian permanent residency permits give holders a range of rights similar to Russian citizens, with the exception of full voting rights or being conscripted for military service. Permanent residents are taxed at the same level as Russian citizens — which can be significantly lower than for foreigners. They can also enter and leave Russia without a visa, use Russia’s visa-free schemes with other countries, work without the need for a work permit, access social services and start businesses and buy property with less bureaucracy.

However, some experts told Izvestia the proposed costs of the Russian program were relatively high compared to many other investment-for-residency schemes in more sought-after jurisdictions, such as some EU countries and Caribbean islands.