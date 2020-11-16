Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Over 1,000 Belarus Protesters Detained Amid Ongoing Protests

On Nov. 15, Belarusian security forces detained over 1,200 protesters across the country in the latest weekly demonstration calling for President Alexander Lukashenko to step down and hold a new presidential election.

Security forces also reportedly used tear gas and stun grenades on the protesters, and 23 journalists were reportedly among those detained.

With Sunday seeing the highest number of protesters detained since the protests began in early August, the country's political crisis appears set to continue.

Read more about: Belarus

More videos

PEACE AGREEMENT

Russian Peacekeepers Head to Nagorno-Karabakh After Peace Deal

A Russian force of 1,960 military personnel and 90 armored personnel carriers will deploy to the region as peacekeepers.
MUSCOVITES REACT

Muscovites Talk About Coronavirus, Moscow’s QR Code System

The Moscow Times spoke to local Muscovites to see how they really feel about the coronavirus measures being taken in the nation's capital.
STRUGGLING SYSTEM

Harrowing Coronavirus Stories Emerge From Russia’s Battered Regions

Bodies are piling up and hospitals are offering “sitting hospitalizations” to cope with bed shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Moscow Metro Makes Masks Glamorous Again

How else can you get the public's undivided attention?

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.