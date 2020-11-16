Over 1,000 Belarus Protesters Detained Amid Ongoing Protests

On Nov. 15, Belarusian security forces detained over 1,200 protesters across the country in the latest weekly demonstration calling for President Alexander Lukashenko to step down and hold a new presidential election.

Security forces also reportedly used tear gas and stun grenades on the protesters, and 23 journalists were reportedly among those detained.

With Sunday seeing the highest number of protesters detained since the protests began in early August, the country's political crisis appears set to continue.