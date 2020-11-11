Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Vaccinated Siberian Medics Get Coronavirus

The Altai region has the 18th-highest number of coronavirus infections out of Russia's 85 regions. Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

At least three medics who received Russia’s vaunted Sputnik V vaccine have contracted the coronavirus in Siberia as part of a vaccination drive of at-risk groups, regional authorities said Tuesday.

The adenovirus vector-based vaccine’s developer had previously suggested that recipients infected with Covid-19 may have received a placebo during final clinical trials. Authorities are administering Sputnik V to a select group of medics and teachers nationwide in parallel with Moscow, where the vaccine is undergoing 40,000-volunteer trials.

Officials in the Altai region reported that three out of the 42 medics who received the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine have been infected with Covid-19, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

“The sick doctors’ immunity likely didn’t have time to form by the time they encountered the Covid-19 pathogen,” the Altai region’s administration said.

“Only that could have caused the doctors’ infection,” it added.

The Altai region, which in absolute terms has the 18th-highest number of coronavirus infections out of Russia's 85 regions, is scheduled to receive a second batch of 2,000 Sputnik V vaccines in early 2021, TASS reported.

Following a similar announcement by Pfizer and BioNTech, Russia’s Health Ministry said Monday that Sputnik V is more than 90% effective. The percentage is based on data collated from vaccinations of the public rather than from the vaccine's ongoing Phase 3 trials, Reuters reported.

Sputnik V faces equipment shortages that could delay it from entering mass production, President Vladimir Putin said earlier in November as reports suggested that developers have paused clinical trials due to the shortages.

A record number of Russians have gotten infected and died of Covid-19 in recent weeks as authorities have gradually imposed targeted restrictions to slow its spread and raised hopes of mass vaccination.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

STIFLED IDENTITIES

Quarantined With Family, Russia’s LGBT Youth Face New Struggles

In a country where negative attitudes toward the LGBT community are rife, young people are forced to stay with unaccepting relatives.
cautious celebrations

Russia Says Only ‘Coronavirus Immune’ Troops Will March at Victory Day Parade

Russia has also invited troops from 19 countries to march at the rescheduled Victory Day parade.
controversial treatment

Russia Says It's Developing UV Light Therapy to Treat Coronavirus

Scientists warned about the dangers of UV radiation after U.S. President Trump suggested it as treatment.
Vaccine race

Russian Army to Test Coronavirus Vaccine on Troops

Fifty military personnel have volunteered as test subjects for the vaccine, the Defense Ministry said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.